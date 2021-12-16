Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

