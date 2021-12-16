Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

