Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $92.59 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

