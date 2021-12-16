Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 5,411 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $41.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.