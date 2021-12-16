Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

OMI opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

