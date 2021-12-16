Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MarineMax worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $658,540. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

