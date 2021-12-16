Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.27 and its 200-day moving average is $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

