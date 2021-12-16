Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 7.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 18,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 580,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

