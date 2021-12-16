Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 7.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 18,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 580,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

