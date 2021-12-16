NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00206305 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.