Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $344,601.83 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 158,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

