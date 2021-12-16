Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $344,601.83 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 158,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About Net 1 UEPS Technologies
et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.
