Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock remained flat at $$84.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

