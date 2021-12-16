New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

