New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,817 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

