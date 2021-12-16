New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 955,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

