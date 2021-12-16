New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.36 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

