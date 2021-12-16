New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

