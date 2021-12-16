New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.