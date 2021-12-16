New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

