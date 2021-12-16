Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,452 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

