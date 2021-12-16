Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

