Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $141.99 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

