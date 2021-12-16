Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

NYSE:EXR opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $215.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

