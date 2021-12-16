Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

