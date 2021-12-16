Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

