Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $53,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day moving average is $214.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

