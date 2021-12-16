Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $815,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

REMX opened at $114.38 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12.

