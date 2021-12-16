NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.00923432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00263085 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003193 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.