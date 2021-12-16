NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.07. 112,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

