NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,649 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGCAU. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 335,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 235,768 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

