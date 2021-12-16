NFTX Price Hits $74.36 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $30.13 million and $291,250.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $74.36 or 0.00152904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00211429 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.