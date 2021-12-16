NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.
In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.