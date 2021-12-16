NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.