NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 99,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

