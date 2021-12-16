Noel W. White Sells 22,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TSN opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
