Noel W. White Sells 22,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

