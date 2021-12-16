Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

