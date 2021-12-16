Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $269.12 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

