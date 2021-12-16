Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.