Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NTIC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.