NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
NWE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
