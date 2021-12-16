NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

