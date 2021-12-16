NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 883,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

