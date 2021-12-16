NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.78. 25,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,016,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

