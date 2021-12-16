Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $116.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

