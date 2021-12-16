Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NVNXF opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Novonix has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

