Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Up 6.5%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.21 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 124,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,331,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

