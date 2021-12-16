Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.96

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$92.96 and last traded at C$92.56, with a volume of 126797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.13.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

