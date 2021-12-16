Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
