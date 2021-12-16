Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

