Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,899,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 217,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,679. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

