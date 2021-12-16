Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,762. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

