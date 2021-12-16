NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,331 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 302.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

