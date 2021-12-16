O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $25.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $102.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,134. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

