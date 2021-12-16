Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of OSH opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,786 shares of company stock worth $25,810,793. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

